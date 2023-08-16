7 things to do at Singapore Night Festival, from disco roller skating to food tours

SINGAPORE – Forget your history textbook – a brand new theatrical projection will make 700 years of Singapore’s history come to life in six minutes.

This epic sci-fi journey back to the 14th century, which woos audiences by taking storytelling cues from Marvel’s movie blockbuster franchise Black Panther (2018 and 2022), will soon grace the facade of the National Museum of Singapore.

700 Years is part of this year’s Singapore Night Festival, which runs from Friday to Aug 26 and features more than 50 experiences including performances, night installations and three festival villages.

Organised by the National Heritage Board, this year’s theme – Singapore, The Great Port City – explores the rich sights, smells, tastes and stories of this multicultural entrepot over the centuries.

Written by Singaporean playwright Zizi Majid and illustrated by Muhammad Izdi and Jeremie Bellot of multimedia agency AV Extended), 700 Years attempts to find a Singaporean equivalent of Black Panther’s Afrofuturist cultural aesthetic that blends science fiction and history.

Festival director David Chew, who believes that more Singaporeans should learn about the island’s past before 1819, says: “It’s reclaiming our 700-year history, to say that it’s our take and our spin on our history.”

Explaining the significance of the festival’s location in the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct, he says: “Fort Canning Park was where evidence of this ‘700 years’ was found, that 700 years ago, we were not a sleepy fishing village. We were part of an interconnected port city between the East and the West, between China and Europe.”

To feel the energy of this port city, go on a foodie tour inspired by the tipples and treats cooked up by the local and immigrant communities. Or catch Asia’s hottest jazz acts blend musical references from Malay Pop Yeh Yeh to 1930s Chinese classics.