SINGAPORE – Four Horse Road, the first casualty of the Covid-19 shutdown of live theatre in 2020, will return to Waterloo Street from Aug 3 to Sept 4.

The traumatic closure of the show after just two of 26 planned runs were staged might have cost The Theatre Practice (TTP) more than $650,000, but artistic director Kuo Jian Hong says of why TTP is reviving the work: “We are just stubborn people.”