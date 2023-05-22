New travel-themed exhibition lets visitors experience S’pore as a tourist destination over the years

SINGAPORE - From Saturday, visitors to the National Museum can look forward to a new travel-themed exhibition that showcases how Singapore has been an attractive tourist destination to the world over the past two centuries.

The exhibition, named Now Boarding: Experiencing Singapore Through Travel 1800s – 2000s, will run from Saturday to Nov 19, 2023 and is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents.

Upon entry, visitors will hear the signature click-clack sound of the rotating motors in the decommissioned Changi Airport Terminal 2 flight information display board, which has been turned into an exhibition centrepiece.

Also known as the Solari Board after its Italian maker Solari di Udine, the board holds more than 2,000 individual modules, with single-character modules that have 64 flaps each. Before its retirement in 2020, the board would provide flight details to passengers at Terminal 2.

The board is also part of the museum’s Collecting Contemporary Singapore Initiative, which hopes to acquire objects and stories that will document important milestones in Singapore’s history.

Staff dressed in flight attendant-inspired outfits at the Rotunda will pass visitors their museum tickets designed just like a flight ticket – and in first class, no less.

With ticket in hand, visitors can listen to the stories of travellers and those who played a part in projecting Singapore to the world as a popular tourist destination.

They can also view items like tourism posters, postcards, and old signage depicting an idyllic image of the Garden City that attracted travellers to its shores over the years.

“Travel is very much part of our way of life, and it’s a very engaging topic, so we wanted to use that as a platform to connect with visitors and particularly to connect with the memories of travelling to and from Singapore,” said Ms Priscilla Chua, senior curator of the National Museum.

“Especially now, with post-pandemic tourism and the resumption of travel, we thought it is more relevant than ever to actually put together a show related to the theme of travel.”

Ms Chua said the choice of the timeframe of the exhibition was due to how the 1800s was widely known as The Golden Age of Travel, a worldwide phenomenon that saw a boom in tourism and a time when Singapore was advertised as an exotic place to visit. Hence there was a lot of material and artefacts the museum could expound upon.

The exhibition’s four sections are named after chapters a reader would often see when flipping through a travel guidebook. The four chapters are named: Getting Around, Places to Stay, Eating Out, and Sights and Shopping.

Through these sections, the museum hopes to help initiate discussions amongst museum-goers on their own memories and experiences in Singapore.