Two theatre veterans receive Cultural Medallion

SINGAPORE - Mr Aravinth Kumarasamy and Mr Kok Heng Leun, both 56-year-old theatre veterans, were the recipients of this year’s Cultural Medallion, Singapore’s most prestigious cultural accolade.

They received their awards from President Halimah Yacob at the Istana on Monday, joining an illustrious club of more than 130 members that includes poet Edwin Thumboo, performance artist Lee Wen, painter Georgette Chen and last year’s awardees, singer Rahimah Rahim and novelist Chia Joo Ming.

With the award, they will have access to funds of up to $80,000. Both have said they hope the award would lead to greater recognition of their respective art forms, which are relatively outside the mainstream.

Mr Kumarasamy is the artistic director of Indian dance company Apsaras Arts, which was founded in 1977. He quit his job as chief executive officer of a bank software start-up 12 years ago to focus on the dance company, creating more than 35 original works reflective of South-east Asian perspectives and taking Apsaras Arts to over 40 countries.

In an interview with The Straits Times, he said that Indian dance needs more support from companies and audiences here, especially after huge successes and sold-out tours in France last November.

He hopes to use some of the award money to create a resource and research centre for Indian dance, and also to boost a mentorship programme between young artists and more experienced ones that he has already taken abroad, including in Australia.

Mr Kok is the founder of theatre company Drama Box, and up until recently, its artistic director. Since volunteering at The Substation when it opened in 1990, he has had a particular focus on community theatre, engaging with people not traditionally served by the arts and bringing theatre to them where they live.

Drama Box has done this in areas such as Telok Blangah, working with more underprivileged residents to co-create a wall mural in a void deck and engage them in a “performance artwork”, where they sat around in the void deck and talked about how to live and eat well.

Mr Kok was also appointed non-constituency MP for the arts in 2016 and held informal meet-the-people sessions with art makers to gain feedback on how government policies impacted them.

He has not decided what to do with the fund money, but he is interested in exploring stories about how humans and nature coexist, as well as the lives and conditions of those whose work involve caring for others and doing maintenance work.

Monday’s ceremony, which was attended by about 100 people, also recognised four standout young artists, conferring on them the Young Artist Award, given to those aged 35 and below.