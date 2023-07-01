A boss at age 12: Young entrepreneurs take failure in their stride

SINGAPORE – It has never been easier to become an entrepreneur in the digital economy – even a teenager can do it.

Young people are, in fact, more likely to want to be the boss, according to a survey of over 1,000 employees in the United States in 2022 by global management consultancy United Minds and American market researcher KRC Research.

Thirty-eight per cent of Gen Z employees polled aspired to be a chief executive officer, compared with 18 per cent of Gen X, 21 per cent of baby boomers and 31 per cent of millennials.

Gen Z are those born between 1997 and 2012, according to the Pew Research Center.

These ambitious young people are challenging conventions and breaking barriers, says Ms Tan Ching Ching, director of Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s innovation and entrepreneurship office, The Sandbox.

“Today’s youth have an insatiable hunger to see meaningful changes in the community and want to drive ideas and solutions that ultimately have a positive impact on the people around them. They are highly attuned to the existing gaps in communities and ecosystems and are motivated to address these head-on,” she says.

This Youth Day, meet three gutsy young Singaporean bosses whose setbacks have made their successes that much sweeter.

He started his first business after PSLE