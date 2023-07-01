Young bosses: He started his first business after PSLE

Ryan Koh started a dropshipping business at age 12 and now runs a performance-based e-commerce growth agency. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Stephanie Yeo
Senior Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
39 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Ryan Koh looks like any other teenager, except for the gleaming Rolex GMT-Master II Root Beer watch on his left wrist.

He shows off the dual-toned timepiece, bought with $27,500 of his hard-earned money for his 18th birthday in May.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top