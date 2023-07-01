Young bosses: He started his first business after PSLE

SINGAPORE – Ryan Koh looks like any other teenager, except for the gleaming Rolex GMT-Master II Root Beer watch on his left wrist.
He shows off the dual-toned timepiece, bought with $27,500 of his hard-earned money for his 18th birthday in May.
SINGAPORE – Ryan Koh looks like any other teenager, except for the gleaming Rolex GMT-Master II Root Beer watch on his left wrist.
He shows off the dual-toned timepiece, bought with $27,500 of his hard-earned money for his 18th birthday in May.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.