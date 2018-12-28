No adverse impact to SingPost's delivery standards during home visit pilot phase

We would like to thank Mr Quek Hong Choon (SingPost's eldercare initiative to be lauded; Dec 24) and Mr Sean Lim Wei Xin (SingPost should focus on mail delivery first; Dec 24) for their valuable feedback.

While SingPost continuously works on improving the standards of postal services in Singapore, we do not forget our roots in connecting communities for 160 years.

The Postman Home Visits initiative allows SingPost to leverage our nationwide mail delivery network to give back to the community.

Through this delivery network, our postmen deliver over three million mail items each day, with a next-day delivery rate of over 98 per cent. Separately, our couriers also handle over 40,000 parcels per day during peak periods.

As with any operation of this scale, issues may arise, but as Singapore's national postal service provider, last-mile customer fulfilment is a top priority for us. Failures of delivery are thoroughly investigated and rectified to our best ability.

The Postman Home Visits initiative wentthrough a pilot phase lasting a year before it was launched last Thursday. The pilot phase allowed us to refine the programme to ensure minimal impact to the postman's delivery duties. For example, postmen are free to choose the day and time of their visits, with the only guideline for visiting designated elderly beneficiaries being weekly visits during working hours, when they are likely to be alone at home and vulnerable. Should postmen wish to withdraw from the initiative for any reason, including an inability to fulfil their delivery duties, they cando so at any time.

During the pilot phase, there was no adverse impact to the delivery standards of the postmen who volunteered. In fact, some postmen are able to visit their elderly friends three times a week.

Singapore is an ageing society, and we would like to contribute towards helping our silver generation. Through the Postman Home Visits initiative, we provide an extra pair of eyes and ears to watch over the vulnerable elderly, as well as bring some cheer to them.

Being a responsible member of society is as important as fulfilling our corporate duties, and it is our firm belief that the two can complement each other well.

Robin Goh

Group Chief Brand and Communications Officer

Singapore Post