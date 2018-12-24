SingPost's eldercare initiative to be lauded

The initiative by Singapore Post for postmen to do home visits is a great one (Postman delivers letters - and care; Dec 20).

With the population facing more wide-ranging social and healthcare issues such as eldercare, healthcare costs, diabetes and mental health, it is not realistic to expect the Government and the public sector to solve all the problems.

Neither can the voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs) in the people sector do so by themselves.

More of such closer collaborations among the public, private and people sectors are definitely going to be more impactful and sustainable in addressing the social issues in Singapore.

Imagine the potential impact to society if there are more of such private and people sector partnerships that go beyond the traditional corporate social responsibility activities, such as private sector or joint social enterprises with the people sector, and shared services, expertise and resources between corporations and VWOs.

I believe that, together, the people and private sectors can achieve a much bigger impact for a kinder, more inclusive and better Singapore.

Quek Hong Choon