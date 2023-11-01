Upping her game: How the team that turned yoga into a movement is reshaping the fitness market

Dressed casually in sleek athleisure wear with her gold-streaked hair pulled into a ponytail, Ms Alicia Pan exudes an aura of serenity and vitality. As the co-founder of home-grown studio chain Yoga Movement (YM), Alicia impresses with her genuine warmth, hearty laugh and palpable zest for life.

Alongside her husband and business partner, Mr Peter Thew, Ms Pan has been an undeniable figure in shaping Singapore's fitness scene over the past decade. Today, YM boasts more than 85,000 members across its ten locations, including Orchard Road and Holland Village.

The dynamic duo is now venturing into the world of pilates with the recent introduction of STRONG Pilates in Singapore. Offering a fusion of traditional pilates and cardio-infused workouts, the studio combines strength training with high-intensity interval training (HIIT) for a comprehensive body workout.

With the opening of two new outlets in Orchard and Tanjong Pagar, their latest fitness concept has taken Singapore by storm. The Tanjong Pagar branch alone reported nearly 4,000 attendees in its inaugural month in June 2023.

Traditional pilates has a reputation for being a low-intensity and low-impact exercise, but Ms Pan says: “STRONG Pilates is different. It’s hard and intense and focuses on building strength and athleticism in addition to the toning and flexibility that pilates is known for. It caters more to people with some experience in resistance training. First timers should start slow, and not overextend themselves.”

A fitness trendsetter

Ms Pan was not always the fitness guru she is known widely as today. As a singer-songwriter based in Taipei, yoga didn't resonate with her at first, as she believed that high-energy activities were a better fit for her fast-paced lifestyle.

Yet, the demands of night gigs and the pursuit of a fitness routine that emphasised breathing and inner well-being eventually drew her back to yoga. Recognising an opportunity in Singapore's fitness landscape, she set out to make yoga more accessible and inclusive.

By 2012, her vision gave birth to YM. To set the studio apart, she made sure that it blended lifestyle elements with yoga's ethos.

Its flagship outlet provided a holistic experience, complete with a coffee bar and patio. This innovative model resonated well with the local fitness community, laying the foundation for Ms Pan's subsequent ventures.

In the post-Covid era, with the fitness scene burgeoning and new concepts emerging, Ms Pan envisioned broadening her horizons beyond yoga. She aspired to collaborate with renowned brands, aiming to build a fitness lifestyle conglomerate.

The opportunity arose when the founders of STRONG Pilates in Australia approached her and Mr Thew at the end of 2022 with a proposal for a Singapore partnership. The company’s pioneering concept of a "pilates-infused, cardio-inspired" workout piqued her interest.

Recalling her previous love for high intensity workouts, Ms Pan saw in STRONG Pilates an exciting synergy for their business. It shared YM's mission to democratise the fitness elements of both pilates and yoga, devoid of any gender biases, and address what she felt was a gap in both practices. They secured an exclusive franchise agreement, which promises the launch of 11 new STRONG Pilates studios across Singapore over the coming three to four years.