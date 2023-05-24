Knowing each customer by name: Why valuing people and the kampung spirit are important to this cafe owner

Popular for its delectable and hearty sandwiches with quirky names like the Daddy Belly and Bait Me Baby, 46 Mittsu didn’t start off selling sandwiches, ironically. In mid-2021 – right when Covid-19 Phase 2’s dining restrictions kicked in – Mr Ang set up shop in Robertson Quay selling rice bowls and salads, but when social gathering group sizes reduced to two and more people started working from home, he realised that rice bowls, which can cost up to $15, were not economically friendly to many Singaporeans during that period.
He quickly pivoted to selling sandwiches that customers could take away and easily enjoy anywhere. As luck would have it, the cafe soon became known for these sandwiches, thanks to a food blogger who popped by incognito and posted about them on social media. That week, business rocketed and so did the cafe’s following on Instagram.
Fast forward to today, Mr Samuel Ang attributes a large part of the growth and success 46 Mittsu has achieved to one rule.
“We have to know our customers’ names. This creates a little bond which helps us get to know each other as friends.”
The 32-year-old, who started 46 Mittsu with buddies Jay Goh and Marcus Say, says that his staff welcomes customers, greeting them by name to foster a familiar and friendly environment. This encourages diners to feel comfortable and valued enough to share their candid feedback.
The cafe’s sandwiches are a hit amongst the local takeaway crowd with a guaranteed queue every weekend. It additionally offers casual outdoor seating with camping chairs and benches inside for those who prefer to dine indoors. Mr Ang also takes pride in the friendships his team has built with regular customers, who readily share new ideas on what they would like to see on the menu.
For example, when the cafe moved into the tranquil area of Everton Park residential neighbourhood about half a year ago, there were not many vegetarian selections.
“Some of our regulars have remarked that they would like to see more vegetarian and less heavy sandwiches in our menu, and that’s how our Means Greens and AEC (Avocado Egg Cheese) sandwiches were created,” Mr Ang says.
He and his staff also make an effort to establish close bonds with neighbouring businesses as he does not believe in taking an each-for-his-own approach.
“There is a very strong kampung spirit in the neighbourhood and the other businesses here have also been very welcoming. We have become close friends with some of the other tenants, something I really treasure as everyone is always ready to offer their help even when we are competitors,” he says
Mr Ang cites an example where an artisan cafe nearby readily shared their extra rolls of receipt printing papers with him when his cafe unexpectedly ran out of them.
Teamwork and welfare
Mr Ang also believes that a business is only successful when staff work hand in hand with the owners to grow it so that they have a common goal in sight.
This is why staff welfare is high on his priority list. The cafe opens at 8am and closes by 3.30pm because Mr Ang wants his team to enjoy a good work-life balance.
“I have been in F&B for a long time, so I know that working 16 hour-days takes a toll on the body. I want us to have time for our families and for ourselves. My team can go to the gym, go for drinks or just relax after a long day at work.”
It was this desire to free up time and simplify business processes that led Mr Ang to cloud accounting platform Xero. Before this, he would do “basic, ground-level” accounts for his cafe that involved hours of manual data entry.
Having used Xero previously he was already aware of how efficient Xero is. “I am quite OCD when it comes to processes. I have a formula and a place for everything. Xero has been awesome in helping me stay up to date and keep organised managing my business.”
One of his favourite integrated tools he uses with Xero is Hubdoc. It captures data from invoices, receipts and bills, stores all this safely online for easy access anywhere, and syncs transactions seamlessly with the Xero platform.
As he can link his Excel worksheets to Hubdoc, Mr Ang is able to see immediately how much he has spent or if he has overspent. His accountant can also have a bird’s eye view of his finances and does not have to keep asking him for updates so Mr Ang can focus on the other aspects of the business.
The winning recipe: constant change and growth
Mr Ang is not one to rest on his laurels. “Change is constant and we are committed to continue to grow and are always looking at ways to better service our customers,” he says. This is why the menu changes every three to four months so that customers get to try new flavours and menu items.
Employing food delivery platforms like GrabFood and Deliveroo enabled the cafe to reach new customers outside of their immediate locale as well adapt relatively seamlessly to the changing environment and customer expectations during Covid-19 restrictions.
Relying on such digital platforms and tools has allowed him to focus on the business proper.
“With Xero, the amount of time needed to file my invoices has been greatly reduced, as I do not need to key in information manually into an Excel sheet or to physically search through hundreds of invoices to refer to an item,” he says.
He hints that the founders hope to venture overseas one day, because the local F&B scene is too crowded.
But one thing will stay the same: “It’s important that our next cafe is also part of a tight and welcoming community, because that makes running a business so much more meaningful for me.”
For more information on how Xero can help your business, click here.
Brought to you by: