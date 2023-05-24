Knowing each customer by name: Why valuing people and the kampung spirit are important to this cafe owner

Popular for its delectable and hearty sandwiches with quirky names like the Daddy Belly and Bait Me Baby, 46 Mittsu didn’t start off selling sandwiches, ironically. In mid-2021 – right when Covid-19 Phase 2’s dining restrictions kicked in – Mr Ang set up shop in Robertson Quay selling rice bowls and salads, but when social gathering group sizes reduced to two and more people started working from home, he realised that rice bowls, which can cost up to $15, were not economically friendly to many Singaporeans during that period.

He quickly pivoted to selling sandwiches that customers could take away and easily enjoy anywhere. As luck would have it, the cafe soon became known for these sandwiches, thanks to a food blogger who popped by incognito and posted about them on social media. That week, business rocketed and so did the cafe’s following on Instagram.

Fast forward to today, Mr Samuel Ang attributes a large part of the growth and success 46 Mittsu has achieved to one rule.

“We have to know our customers’ names. This creates a little bond which helps us get to know each other as friends.”

The 32-year-old, who started 46 Mittsu with buddies Jay Goh and Marcus Say, says that his staff welcomes customers, greeting them by name to foster a familiar and friendly environment. This encourages diners to feel comfortable and valued enough to share their candid feedback.

The cafe’s sandwiches are a hit amongst the local takeaway crowd with a guaranteed queue every weekend. It additionally offers casual outdoor seating with camping chairs and benches inside for those who prefer to dine indoors. Mr Ang also takes pride in the friendships his team has built with regular customers, who readily share new ideas on what they would like to see on the menu.

For example, when the cafe moved into the tranquil area of Everton Park residential neighbourhood about half a year ago, there were not many vegetarian selections.

“Some of our regulars have remarked that they would like to see more vegetarian and less heavy sandwiches in our menu, and that’s how our Means Greens and AEC (Avocado Egg Cheese) sandwiches were created,” Mr Ang says.

He and his staff also make an effort to establish close bonds with neighbouring businesses as he does not believe in taking an each-for-his-own approach.

“There is a very strong kampung spirit in the neighbourhood and the other businesses here have also been very welcoming. We have become close friends with some of the other tenants, something I really treasure as everyone is always ready to offer their help even when we are competitors,” he says

Mr Ang cites an example where an artisan cafe nearby readily shared their extra rolls of receipt printing papers with him when his cafe unexpectedly ran out of them.

Teamwork and welfare