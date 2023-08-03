Staying agile, innovative and united: How the family behind homegrown hair salon chain has kept the business thriving for almost 30 years

“If we stay still, we will lag behind.” That’s what Tan Jin Ling says of Kimage, her family’s hairdressing business.

Jin Ling, 43, is the operations manager at Kimage. Joining the family business in 2004, she is the youngest of three siblings.

The homegrown salon chain, which now has about 100 employees across 10 outlets islandwide, was founded by her mother, Nancy Kiew. She called it Kimage, a hybrid of the words “king” and “image”, as she had aspired to be the “king of image”.

Nancy opened the first Kimage salon in 1994 at Chinatown Point. Then, it was a two-person outfit; Nancy did the hairstyling and customer service, while her husband, the late Donald Tan, who ran a stationery business, helped with the accounting.

Not one to sit still, Nancy set up Kimage Hairdressing School in 1996, just two years after the shop opened.

The move was strategic and demonstrated foresight. Nancy, who had worked in hairdressing since she was 16, wanted to share her passion for the trade with others. More importantly, she hoped to maintain an ongoing talent pool of well-trained hairstylists, schooled in her brand’s skills, techniques and customer service, for years to come.

She has no qualms about sharing trade secrets and skills with students who could later become potential business rivals because she believes that “there are no secrets in this industry”. Instead, she has always believed in “the constant sharing of ideas and innovations to ensure the sustainability of our industry”, a mantra that her daughter, Jin Ling shares.

This commitment to evolution and change has enabled Kimage to survive and thrive for nearly 30 years in an intensely competitive industry.

Nancy, now in her 70s, has since retired from the business, and her children, Monica, 57, Kimage’s managing director; Wai Choong, 55, its operations director; and Jin Ling, have picked up the mantle.

Working with family members may be challenging, but Jin Ling, who still gets her hair cut by elder sister Monica, says that the close bond shared amongst the siblings, has helped them to navigate “a fast-changing landscape” by putting family first and embracing open and sometimes challenging conversations.

Monica shares: “We might not always agree, but what really brings us together is a common goal and a deep respect for what each of us brings to the table. By making the most of our individual strengths, we've found a way to work together that really helps our business thrive.”

From paper records to cloud accounting