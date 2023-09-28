Yield on latest Singapore 6-month T-bill jumps to 4.07%

SINGAPORE - The latest Singapore six-month Treasury bill (T-bill) offered a cut-off yield of 4.07 per cent, in the auction that closed on Thursday

This is a jump from the cut-off yield of 3.7 per cent for the previous six-month tenor, and the first time that yields have crossed the 4 per cent mark since January.

Demand for the T-bills was down in the latest auction, with a total of $9.3 billion in applications, representing a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.76.

In comparison, the last auction had a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.03, with $11.2 billion in total applications against a total of $5.5 billion allotted.

In the latest auction, around 99 per cent of competitive applications at the cut-off yield were allotted. Those who specified a lower yield were fully allotted, and those who specified a higher yield were not allotted.

T-bill yields hit a 30-year high of 4.4 per cent in December 2022, but have hovered around the 3.7 to 3.8 per cent range since March this year, apart from an auction in July when yields rose to 3.99 per cent. THE BUSINESS TIMES