Rising yields for fixed deposits, Singapore Savings Bonds and T-bills give investors attractive low-risk cash alternatives

This fortnightly column addresses readers’ investing issues.

While investors are familiar with fixed deposits, Singapore Savings Bonds (SSBs) took off this year with attractive yields. PHOTO: PIXABAY
Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor
Updated
Published
51 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Q: I’ve taken up some Singapore Savings Bonds. Should I add some T-bills to my portfolio as they are very popular?

As stock markets turned volatile, many investors lost their appetite for equities and turned to safer and more “boring” products.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top