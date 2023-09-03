Investors still eyeing SSBs, T-bills and fixed deposits as rates yet to fall

Inflation seems to be slowing, increasing the likelihood of the United States Federal Reserve pausing interest rate hikes, although Fed chair Jerome Powell noted recently that rates could still remain elevated for some time.

This means that investors will be keeping an eye on Singapore Savings Bonds (SSBs), Treasury bills (T-bills) or fixed deposits as their yields could still be attractive.

Mr Alfred Chia, chief executive of financial advisory firm SingCapital, says interest rates may not fall so soon because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Nevertheless, I don’t think interest rates will spike up like they did in 2022. We are in a high but stable interest rate environment,” he adds.

Reits

If rates do fall, this will reduce borrowing expenses and help the bottom line with cost-effective refinancing as real estate investment trusts (Reits) often rely on debt for acquisitions, says Mr Lim Choon Siong, a research analyst at wealth advisory firm Providend.

The competitive yields of other fixed-income investments, such as bonds, might decrease. This shift could prompt investors to favour Reits over alternative income-generating assets, potentially driving up trusts’ unit prices.

However, investing in Reits means being exposed to risks of the real estate sector.

Investors seeking exposure to Reits while maintaining diversification can benefit from a diversified equity index portfolio.

Many equity indexes offer diversification across various asset classes and sectors, including Reits. By incorporating Reits within a comprehensive index portfolio, investors gain the advantages of diversifying across diverse sectors and industries beyond real estate, Mr Lim notes.