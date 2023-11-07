WeWork says Singapore operations not affected for now, no plans to cut staff

SINGAPORE - Embattled co-working giant WeWork said on Tuesday that it’s business as usual in Singapore despite the US-listed company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

A company spokesman told The Straits Times that the company’s operations in the Republic are currently not affected.

He said: “Everything remains the same. We are still leasing our spaces and taking on new members. Whatever that has been agreed and signed remains the same.

“We are taking steps to reassure our members, and we’re proactively communicating with them to ensure that it’s business as usual.”

The spokesman also stressed that there are no plans to reduce headcount in Singapore or cut the pay of its employees here.

Headquartered in New York, WeWork recorded overall losses of US$397 million ($523 million) in the second quarter of 2023).

WeWork in a statement in the United States late on Monday said it has entered into a restructuring agreement with key stakeholders to drastically reduce its existing funded debt, and also intended to file bankruptcy recognition proceedings in Canada.

The company’s locations outside of the US and Canada, as well as its franchisees around the world, are not affected by these proceedings, it added.

In Singapore, WeWork leases 14 locations, mostly in the prime Central Business District.

Its largest space here is a 21-storey building at 21 Collyer Quay, with 213,000 square feet of space, leased from CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT).

It also leases space at Funan on North Bridge Road, City House at Robinson Road, Suntec Office Tower 5 and Mapletree Anson.

The spokesperson said that WeWork has no current plans to terminate the lease agreements with any of its 14 landlords in Singapore. However, he added that the company is undergoing a “global landlord negotiation process”, whereby a renegotiation of its leases will be carried out across all of its locations worldwide.

In recent interviews with ST, the WeWork spokesman said that its occupancy rate in Singapore stood at 82 per cent in 2022. It also saw an increase in the number of pay-as-you-go users, which doubled in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022.

Its pay-per-month users also grew, by 28 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022.