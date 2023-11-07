WeWork’s multi-billion-dollar rescue could not save it from office bust

NEW YORK – When WeWork announced a multi-billion-dollar rescue package earlier in 2023, the company’s management hailed it as a fresh start for the long-struggling global network of shared office spaces.

The deal would cancel burdensome interest payments, provide funding for years to come and support a revamped plan for profitability, they said at the time.

Just eight months later, the co-working company is on the verge of filing for bankruptcy.

Shareholders, including billionaire Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group, are likely to see their equity stakes wiped out, while most creditors may recover just pennies on the dollar.

The disruption wrought by Covid-19 and a surge in telecommuting ultimately proved too much.

WeWork, which never posted a quarterly operating profit in its history, could not cut costs fast enough to support its operations.

Exactly how much investors are able to recoup – and the future of WeWork itself – now hinge on its ability to discharge scores of long-term leases the company signed during its headier days.

“WeWork’s primary assets are its lease contracts with clients, and its primary liabilities are its lease contracts with landlords,” said CreditSights special situations analyst Evan DuFaux. “That means the company is likely to reorganise in Chapter 11 and continue operating in order to provide any meaningful recovery to bond holders.”

WeWork’s filing – expected as soon as this week – will cap one of the more high-profile falls from grace in recent corporate history.

Just four years removed from a US$47 billion (S$63 billion) valuation, it is perhaps the ultimate testament to the pitfalls of the venture capital mantra of growth at all costs.

For a brief shining moment, WeWork appeared to have a chance to make magic out of its cheap financing and abundant hype.

The company’s business model centred around signing multi-year office leases, sprucing up locations with kombucha taps and free yoga sessions, and subl-easing space to freelancers and small businesses for as short as a month at a time.

After borrowing billions at low interest rates and scoring equity investments at eye-watering valuations, by 2019 it had become the biggest private occupier of office space in Manhattan and London, operating millions of square feet in dozens of countries.

It looked like investors would clamour for a chance to participate in a proposed initial public offering that year.

But as regulatory filings revealed the extent of WeWork’s financial missteps, a slow horror dawned on would-be backers.

Spending at the firm was profligate, and losses were shocking.

It also became apparent that founder Adam Neumann was lending and leasing to himself in a quagmire of conflicted interests.

Within months, Mr Neumann was out, WeWork almost ran out of cash and SoftBank agreed to bail the company out.

Under new management, WeWork sold off side businesses, exited less-profitable buildings and eventually went public via a special purpose acquisition company in 2021 at a fraction of its former valuation.

One thing remained the same, however: the losses.