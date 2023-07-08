Prominent economist Lim Chong Yah dies, aged 91

SINGAPORE - Professor Lim Chong Yah, an eminent economist who led a body forging wage consensus for Singaporean workers for nearly three decades – died on Saturday morning.

He was 91.

The son of a shopkeeper, Prof Lim was born in Malacca. His mother died when he was eight.

He was awarded a scholarship to study economics at the University of Malaya, which was then located in Singapore, and later joined the Singapore administrative service.

He served as chairman of the National Wages Council for 29 years, and also held the title of Emeritus Professor – the highest academic accolade – at both the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

In 2005, he was appointed the Albert Winsemius Chair Professor of Economics at NTU. This professorship is given to renowned scholars.

He leaves two daughters and two sons. His eldest child is lawyer Lee Suet Fern, who is married to Mr Lee Hsien Yang – the younger son of first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, and the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

One of his sons, Dr Lim Suet Wun, is former chief executive of the National Healthcare Group.

As founding chairman of the National Wages Council – which issues guidelines on wage-related matters each year, based on a tripartite consensus – from 1972 to 2001, Prof Lim contributed to the economic development of Singapore.

He was also founding chairman of the Skills Development Fund Advisory Council.

The fund was set up to train workers for the demands of Singapore’s restructured economy, which involved easing out labour-intensive and low-paying jobs, and attracting jobs with a higher economic value.

Prof Lim also served as president of the Economic Society of Singapore from 1973 to 1991, and was a member of the Presidential Council for Minority Rights.

A prolific author, he had published more than 160 journal articles, monographs and books. Two of his books on economics have been used in Singapore as A-level texts.

Those who had interacted and worked with Prof Lim expressed their condolences.

Professor Euston Quah, Albert Winsemius Chair Professor of Economics and director of NTU’s Economic Growth Centre, as well as president of the Economic Society of Singapore, said he first met Prof Lim in 1984, when he was interviewed for a position at NUS.

“At the time, I was already planning to return to Canada, but it was Prof Lim who encouraged me to come to Singapore instead. He mentored and advised me throughout my many years at NUS. Subsequently, it was Professor Lim again who encouraged me to take on a new role at NTU as head of Economics in the newly established School of Humanities and Social Sciences in 2005,” said Prof Quah.

“I have been very fortunate throughout much of my academic career to have the trust, the wisdom, and the invaluable advice of Prof Lim. He has been instrumental in his role in nation building, his many contributions to academia especially in development and policy economics, and his great belief that economics must be useful and relevant to society.”

He added that Prof Lim’s concern for the everyday man, as illustrated by his call for minimum wages and his work on labour issues, are “well known”. “I will miss him greatly as a mentor, a colleague, and a dear friend.”