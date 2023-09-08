Richard Hu, S’pore’s longest-serving finance minister, dies aged 96

SINGAPORE – Former Cabinet minister Richard Hu Tsu Tau, Singapore’s longest-serving finance minister, a post he held from 1985 to 2001, died on Friday.

He was 96.

His death was disclosed in a Facebook post on Friday night by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Mr Wong said that Dr Hu was Singapore’s longest-serving finance minister.

“He stewarded our finances well, and provided a steady hand to steer our economy through the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis,” he said.

He noted that Dr Hu served as a director on the boards of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and GIC when they were formed and had provided exceptional service to both organisations.

He also recounted that he joined the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in 1999 and had worked with Dr Hu, who was then finance minister, on a Budget.

Mr Wong wrote: “(He) asked us to get information on the prices of some key essential items at the wet market, so as to get a better feel of the cost of living pressures that people were experiencing then.”

He added: “That’s what I remember of Dr Hu — not just thinking about policies in abstract, but making sure that policies lead to tangible improvements in peoples’ lives. In his quiet and humble way, he has served Singaporeans with distinction, and made Singapore a better place for us all!”

On Friday night, the MOF also posted on Facebook a condolence message to Dr Hu’s family. “We will remember Dr Hu for his many valuable contributions,” the ministry said.

People’s Action Party (PAP) member Lee Hong Chuang, an IT manager who contested unsuccessfully in the Workers’ Party (WP) Hougang stronghold in the 2015 and 2020 general elections, uploaded a photo after attending Dr Hu’s wake on Friday. He wrote: “I remember the late Dr Richard Hu when I was growing up as a real stalwart of our economy... May you rest in peace.”