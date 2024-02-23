Top Fed officials bolster case for patient stance on rate cuts

NEW YORK – Two top Federal Reserve officials hammered home the message on Feb 23 that the US central bank is still on track to cut interest rates this year – just not anytime soon.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and Governor Lisa Cook said they’re optimistic inflation is still cooling despite a blip in January, but made clear they want more evidence it’s headed back to their 2 per cent target before lowering borrowing costs.

“At some point, as we gain greater confidence that disinflation is ongoing and sustainable, that changing outlook will warrant a change in the policy rate,” Cook said at an event at Princeton University.

Jefferson agreed rate cuts this year are likely, but said that officials need to be on guard against reducing them too much in response to easing price pressures.

“Excessive easing can lead to a stalling or reversal in progress in restoring price stability,” he said in a speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

The remarks – the first from either Fed board official in several months – echo recent comments from Chair Jerome Powell and others. Fed officials generally concur that rates likely are at a peak, but they don’t seem to be in a rush to reduce them. Powell told reporters following the Fed’s Jan 30-31 meeting that a rate cut at the central bank’s gathering next month was unlikely.

As recently as mid-January, investors and some economists were betting on the Fed to start lowering rates at its March 19-20 meeting. Markets have since significantly dialed back expectations for early and rapid cuts, shifting wagers on the first move to June or July on the heels of reports showing job and price gains well above forecasts in January.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said at a separate event that cutting rates too soon could unwind progress made on inflation, and that he wants to see more evidence that price pressures are broadly easing.

“I believe that we may be in the position to see the rate decrease this year,” Harker, who doesn’t vote on policy decisions this year, said in Newark, Delaware. “But I would caution anyone from looking for it right now and right away.”

Still, Harker said he wouldn’t take the possibility of a rate cut in May off the table, adding, “Just give us a couple meetings.”

The patient approach by policymakers has been largely validated by data released in recent weeks. The consumer price index rose by more than forecast in January across the board, and prices paid to US producers also climbed.

As a result, economists forecast the Fed’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation to rise at the fastest pace since early 2023 when it’s released next week.

The jobs market, meanwhile, has remained robust, with employers boosting payrolls in January by the most in a year while unemployment hovers around multi-decade lows, at 3.7 per cent.