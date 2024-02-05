US Fed wants to be careful, ‘prudent’ in weighing rate cuts: Powell

WASHINGTON –The United States Federal Reserve should be “prudent” in deciding when to cut its benchmark interest rate, with a strong economy allowing central bankers time to build confidence that inflation will continue falling, Fed chairman Jerome Powell told CBS news show 60 Minutes in an interview that aired on the night of Jan 4.

“The prudent thing to do is... to just give it some time and see that the data confirms that inflation is moving down to 2 per cent in a sustainable way,” Mr Powell said. “We want to approach that question carefully.”

Mr Powell reiterated many of the comments made at his press conference last week after the Fed held its benchmark interest rate steady in the current range of between 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent.

In particular, he said that evidence of a weakening job market might make the Fed move faster, while data showing that inflation had stopped declining might cause the Fed to delay rate cuts longer than expected.

But, as he said last week, Mr Powell told the nationally broadcast news show that he and his colleagues were confident that inflation is likely going to continue falling in the coming months, with officials seeking a bit of additional certainty in where things stand before they start to cut rates.

Absent an outside shock, Me Powell said he expected the economy to continue growing.

“We have to balance the risk of moving too soon... or too late,” Mr Powell said “We think the economy’s in a good place. We think inflation is coming down. We just want to gain a little more confidence that it’s coming down in a sustainable way towards our 2 per cent goal.”

The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures price index, was running at a 2.6 per cent annual rate as at December, although over shorter three- and six-month horizons, it had been below the Fed’s target.

Mr Powell was interviewed on Feb 1, and so was not asked about and did not speak directly on a jobs report released on Feb 2 that showed stronger-than-expected job and wage growth in January – the type of data that might lean against a later, rather than earlier, start to rate cuts.

The ultimate start of rate cuts “is really going to depend on the data”, Mr Powell said.

Asked about Fed policymaker projections in December that anticipate three-quarter-point rate cuts in 2024, the Fed chair said that “nothing has happened in the meantime that would lead me to think that people would dramatically change their forecasts”. REUTERS