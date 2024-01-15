Has the market run ahead of itself on rate-cut optimism?

SINGAPORE - Has optimism over an early United States Federal Reserve pivot been overblown, and is the market cruising for a bruising?

That is the question that is being increasingly asked as the market goes through a second consecutive week of turbulence coming into the new year.

After briefly hitting a new high last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week at 37,592.98 points for a 0.34 per cent gain for the five days. The S&P 500 was up 1.84 per cent for the week to 4,783.83 points, largely due to gains by tech players.

The continuing strength of tech stocks was reflected in the 3.09 per cent weekly rise of the Nasdaq to 14,972.76 points by Jan 12.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index (STI) was flattish, gaining just 0.2 per cent for the week to close at 3,191.72 points.

The closely watched 10-year US Treasury yields stayed around 4 per cent for the Asia trading week, while Brent crude oil fluctuated between US$76 per barrel and US$79 per barrel, compared with US$77 per barrel at the end of December 2023.

Oil price firmed slightly as US and British forces hit Houthi targets in Yemen. But there was no panic spike, despite the spectre that the war – which is still largely confined to Gaza – could possibly widen if Iran is drawn into the conflict.

The big market-moving data last week was the US consumer price index for December, which rose 0.3 per cent, pushing the 12-month inflation rate to 3.4 per cent. While inflation has generally receded over the past six months, the latest numbers still remain stubbornly above the Fed’s 2 per cent target.

Another factor to watch is the growing US government deficit, which continued to pile up during the fourth quarter of 2023, pushing total government debt past a record US$34 trillion (S$45.3 trillion).

Debt as a percentage of US gross domestic product rose to 120 per cent in the third quarter of 2023. Government debt accumulation can lead to stickiness in interest rates.

Going forward, market volatility is likely to continue until we get greater clarity about the outlook for US inflation, interest rates and the economy in the run-up to March, when markets are optimistically projecting that the Fed will start cutting rates aggressively. But Fed officials are already hinting that it might not happen just yet.

Dr Loretta Mester, the Cleveland Fed chief, warned that March is too early for a rate cut after last week’s sticky US consumer price index report for December showed the Fed has “more work to do”.

Richmond Fed chief Thomas Barkin also reiterated last week that he still needs to be convinced that inflation is headed towards the US central bank’s 2 per cent goal.

Dr Raphael Bostic, the Atlanta Fed chief who was the first Fed official to suggest that the US central bank stop raising rates, has said recently that he sees the first rate cut only in the third quarter of 2024 and only two in total in the year.

And Fed governor Michelle Bowman has also cautioned that rate cuts are not imminent.

So the question is: Has the market run ahead of itself? It is a tough question to answer.

Both global equities and bonds have done well so far in 2024, posting gains of between 3 per cent and 5 per cent in US-dollar terms, based on their corresponding MSCI indexes.

Given the general optimism, there is more upside. The question is when. And what should investors be buying into?