SVB shutdown sends shockwaves through Silicon Valley as start-up CEOs race to make payroll

SAN FRANCISCO - The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Friday sent shockwaves through the start-up community, which has come to view the lender as a source of reliable capital and deposit partner, particularly for some of tech’s biggest moonshots.

On Friday, tech CEOs scrambled to make payroll after SVB was shuttered by California banking regulators in a bid to protect depositors following a dive in the value of its investment holdings and a rush of withdrawal requests starting just two days ago.

Start-ups with money held at SVB raced to come up with plans to pay workers after hearing their funds would be locked up over the weekend, said Jai Das, president at Sapphire Ventures, whose investments have included Box and LinkedIn.

“Some of the folks have moved their money out of SVB to other banks,” he said. “Hearing CEOs who are figuring out ways to use their own capital or own funds to fund some of the payroll.”

VC investors are discussing solutions for start-ups that have funds stuck with SVB and struggling to process payroll to employees and vendors, including offering a line of credit to portfolio companies.

“That’s the number one conversation and the one thing people can actually do something about right now,” said Pegah Ebrahimi, Managing Partner at FPV Ventures. “I think institutions, VCs, and banks have to come together to solve this short-term liquidity squeeze and help otherwise resilient companies have access to funds to make payroll.”

Dean Nelson, CEO of Cato Digital, was on a line outside of SVB’s Santa Clara headquarters, hoping to get answers. He said he was worried about the company’s ability to pay employees and cover expenses.

“Access to the cash is the biggest problem for the majority of the companies here. If you’re a startup, cash is king. The cash and the workflow, to be able to have the runway is critical.”

At some SVB branch locations in California, depositors gathered early Friday to attempt to get their cash out, fearing it could be inaccessible in the coming days. And at some sites the doors were locked and cursory notes were found advising customers to try elsewhere.

The bank has been central to the formation of many early stage companies due to its reputation for taking bets on startups that may have had little chance of survival otherwise and for which larger banks may find far too risky. It has had financial relationships with a who’s who of Silicon Valley firms over the years, including Snapchat’s parent Snap Inc.

The full extent of the fallout from the bank’s crash could take weeks or months to gauge and might presage a period of more cautious investing in technology startups.

The FDIC said Friday that insured depositors will regain access to their deposits no later than Monday, when branches reopen under the control of the regulator.