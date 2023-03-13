US intervenes to contain fallout from collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

WASHINGTON - Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) customers will have access to their deposits starting on Monday, United States officials said on Sunday, as the federal government announced actions to shore up deposits and stem any broader financial fallout from the sudden collapse of the tech startup-focused lender.

The boards of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Federal Reserve, in consultation with President Joe Biden, approved the FDIC’s resolution of SVB, according to a joint statement from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Fed chair Jerome Powell and FDIC chairman Martin Gruenberg on Sunday evening.

The move will not lead to losses by American taxpayers and all deposits will be made whole, the statement said.

“Today we are taking decisive actions to protect the US economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system,” the statement said. “This step will ensure that the US banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth.”

The move to cover deposits came after the FDIC took over SVB on Friday, putting nearly US$175 billion (S$236 billion) in customer deposits under the regulator’s control. The bank’s failure, the largest since the depths of the financial crisis in 2008, has raised concerns that other financial firms could suffer similar fates as rising interest rates put pressure on the banking sector and as nervous depositors consider pulling out their money.

Customers with deposits of up to US$250,000 are insured by the FDIC, but the bank had a large number of accounts over that limit - and there was no guarantee that those clients would receive their money in full.

That reality sent tremors through the banking industry over the weekend, prompting the US government to race to sell off the bank to a private buyer or to come up with some other solution. Officials and economists worried that people with uninsured bank accounts at other regional banks might begin to fear for the safety of their own deposits - which could prompt them to pull their money out and move it to bigger banks, thinking they are safer. That, some warned, could turn what might otherwise be a one-off bank failure into a sweeping crisis.

The Fed also said Sunday it would make additional funding available through a new Bank Term Funding Program, which would offer loans up to one year to depository institutions, backed by Treasuries and other assets these institutions hold.

The officials also said that depositors of New York’s Signature Bank, which was closed Sunday by the New York state financial regulator, would be made whole at no loss to the taxpayer.

Signature’s shareholders and unsecured debtors will not be protected, and management has been removed, the officials said.

The sweeping measures taken by the US government on Sunday underscored how dire officials worried the situation could become. The actions suggested that officials were worried that the cracks that surfaced at SVB earlier this week could morph into a systemwide crisis if not halted with dramatic action.

The moves “demonstrate our commitment to take the necessary steps to ensure that depositors’ savings remain safe,” the agencies said in their joint statement. REUTERS, NYTIMES