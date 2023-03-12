What caused Silicon Valley Bank’s failure?

NEW YORK – SVB Financial Group’s shutdown and takeover by banking regulators on Friday can be traced to the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates and souring the risk appetite of investors.

Here is the sequence of events that led to Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) failure:

Federal Reserve raises rates

The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates from their record-low levels since last year in its bid to fight inflation.

Investors have less appetite for risk when the money available to them becomes expensive due to the higher rates.

This weighed on technology startups – the primary clients of SVB – because it made their investors more risk-averse.

Some SVB clients face cash crunch

As higher interest rates caused the market for initial public offerings to shut down for many startups and made private fundraising more costly, some SVB clients started pulling money out to meet their liquidity needs.

This culminated in SVB looking for ways this week to meet its customers’ withdrawals.

SVB sells bound portfolio at a loss

To fund the redemptions, SVB sold on Wednesday a US$21 billion (S$28 billion) bond portfolio consisting mostly of US Treasuries.

The portfolio was yielding it an average 1.79 per cent, far below the current 10-year Treasury yield of around 3.9 per cent.

This forced SVB to recognise a US$1.8 billion loss, which it needed to fill through a capital raise.

SVB announces stock sales

SVB announced on Thursday it would sell US$2.25 billion in common equity and preferred convertible stock to fill its funding hole.

Its shares ended trading on the day down 60 per cent, as investors fretted that the deposit withdrawals may push it to raise even more capital.