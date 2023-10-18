Starting a start-up: From failing General Paper in school to building space rockets

SINGAPORE – When Mr Simon Gwozdz was studying at the Millennia Institute in Singapore, his strongest subject was not language, mathematics or the sciences.

It was geography.

And he aced every geography test, so much so that his peers began to dislike him for stealing the limelight.

But the self-confessed space geek had an Achilles heel – General Paper.

It was a subject which he consistently failed until his A-level exams, where he passed it with flying colours.

The question posed that day was: “Can space research be justified these days?”

“When I saw that, I just sat back and told myself that I got it. I decided to write it in my own way, and ended up getting an A,” said the 32-year-old Singaporean.

Mr Gwozdz is the chief executive and founder of Equatorial Space Systems, a Singapore rocket propulsion and space launch start-up.

The idea of starting a space start-up in Singapore, a country not usually associated with space travel, came about after Mr Gwozdz completed his national service and entered the National University of Singapore to study project and facility management.

He said: “That time was as good as any to get started and work towards my dream of improving the way payload and people get to space.

“There’s always that element of excitement when you’re a pioneer in a field... when you’re doing something no one has ever done in a particular part of the world.”

Founded in 2017, Equatorial Space Systems provides space access at reduced risk, cost and environmental impact.

Its patent-pending technology, a fuel formulation dubbed “HRF-1”, can eliminate up to 90 per cent of costs and 69 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions.

HRF-1, which is manufactured in Singapore, is also a safer option than other fuel formulations because of its non-explosive nature, which means that it can be stored and transported safely.

Meanwhile, Equatorial’s Low Altitude Demonstrator prototype space rocket was launched from Malaysia in December 2020. It was the first commercially built prototype rocket test flight in South-east Asia.