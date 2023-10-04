Starting a start-up: From subletting an Airbnb to unlocking smart locks in space

SINGAPORE - Mr Anthony Chow used to rent an Airbnb property in Singapore to live and work in during the early days of his start-up.

He would sublet the spare rooms to other tenants to save costs and earn a side income.

But he had another objective – to test out the smart locks he was developing on his tenants’ doors.

“Sometimes the more money you have, the less innovative you become. But when you have less money, you end up having to become more creative to solve your problems,” said the 36-year-old Singaporean.

Mr Chow is the co-founder and chief executive of igloo, a Singapore-based smart lock start-up aiming to create a “keyless” world.

Keys, he proposes, ought to be obsolete by now, given that they have been around for thousands of years.

He said: “What’s the first thing you touch when you return home, and the last thing you touch when you leave?

“For many, it’s the key... Consider the countless times you’ve wrestled with or misplaced them when you need them the most.”

Founded in 2015, igloo offers smart locks for a range of properties and rental vehicles worldwide, including private homes, vacation rentals like Airbnb properties, recreational facilities, and building utility spaces such as pump and equipment rooms.

Its smart locks are also utilised in elderly care and assisted-living facilities, to enable faster entry by family members, caregivers and emergency services.

One of igloo’s key differences with other smart lock companies is that its locks do not require an Internet connection to work.

It has been pushing the envelope in its technology, as demonstrated in August when the firm sent eight of its smart locks to space before unlocking them from Earth.

Rather than relying on Wi-Fi, igloo’s smart locks use Bluetooth and the start-up’s proprietary “algoPIN” technology to generate a one-time password (OTP), similar to a banking token’s OTP.