ST HeadSTart: How to secure a job interview | What's next for Singapore's crypto scene?

Good morning! One of the stories we're looking at this week might help you tackle the first hurdle of getting a new job — that is, landing the interview.

Customising your resume with keywords that are suited to the company, and researching the organisation’s values, are several steps that could be useful, says manpower correspondent Calvin Yang. You can also put yourself out there for recruiters by regularly updating your resume and submitting it on online job search engines.

Another story tackles the perennial question of whether Singapore has an overwork culture. "Quiet quitting" — giving what your job is due and not going above and beyond your duties — has been a hotly debated issue recently. Instead of throwing stones at quiet quitters, we need to ask ourselves whether we have damaging "longstanding practices", writes associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

Meanwhile, the crypto industry is going through what players call the "crypto winter", led by a rout triggered by the TerraUSD crash and rising interest rates. The ecosystem needs to allow innovation but also shield people from risks in areas such as financial stability and consumer protection, says one industry expert whom business correspondent Claire Huang spoke to. Assistant business editor Kang Wan Chern also highlights how blockchain tech and crypto assets are becoming more mainstream.