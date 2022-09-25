Grab sees no big layoffs despite weak market

SINGAPORE - Grab - South-east Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm - does not envisage having to undertake mass layoffs as some rivals have done, and is selectively hiring, while reining in its financial service ambitions.

Chief operating officer Alex Hungate said that earlier in 2022, Grab had been worried about a global recession and was "very careful and judicious about any hiring", and as a result, it had not got to the "desperate" point of a hiring freeze or mass layoffs.

"Around midyear, we did some kind of specific reorganisations, but I know other companies have been doing mass layoffs, so we don't see ourselves in that category," Mr Hungate, 56, told Reuters in his first interview since joining Singapore-based Grab Holdings in January.

The company was hiring for roles in data science, mapping technology and other specialised areas, though every hire was a much bigger decision than it used to be, he said.

"You want to make sure that we're conserving capital. The hurdle for making a hire has definitely been raised," Mr Hungate added.

Decade-old Grab, a household name in South-east Asia, had about 8,800 staff at the end of 2021. Like its rivals, it has benefited from a boom in food services during the Covid-19 pandemic, while ride-hailing suffered.

As economies open up, food delivery demand is softening while ride-hailing has yet to fully recover. Tech valuations have also fallen dramatically, and inflation, slower growth and rising interest rates have emerged as risks.

In recent weeks, South-east Asia's largest e-commerce firm Shopee cut jobs in various countries and shut some overseas operations, after parent Sea reported widening losses and scrapped its annual e-commerce forecast.

Mr Hungate, a veteran of the financial services, logistics and food sectors, has spearheaded a push away from low-margin business lines as Grab races to turn profitable.

Second-quarter loss narrowed to US$572 million (S$817 million), from US$801 million a year earlier. But in August, it cut its gross merchandise volume outlook for the year, blaming a strong dollar and ebbing food delivery demand.

In August, Grab said it was shutting dozens of so-called dark stores - distribution hubs for on-demand groceries - and slowing the roll-out of its "cloud kitchen" centralised facilities for deliveries.

"The other area where we've really tightened our strategic intent is in financial services, where we were growing payments, wallets and non-bank financial lending quite significantly off-platform and on our platform," said Mr Hungate.

Grab reorganised its fintech unit this year to focus on more lucrative areas, and Reuters reported on the exit of some senior executives.

Grab is now mainly focusing on selling its lending products and insurance on its platform to merchants and drivers who often repay from their income streams on the platform.

"As we make this shift, the business mix will move towards higher margins," said Mr Hungate.