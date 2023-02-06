ST HeadSTart: Did you leave your last job on bad terms? Tips on what to tell interviewers | Opt for skills that make human in the age of AI

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Good morning!

Are you worried about what to tell interviewers after leaving a previous job on bad terms? Providing a neutral answer gives the candidate a chance to focus and reflect on how they have grown professionally, journalist Tay Hong Yi reports in his latest askST Jobs column.

Did you leave your last job on bad terms with your supervisor? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

If you buy a property with another person and pay the legal fees and stamp duty, do you get a bigger share of the proceeds when the home is sold? Three senior judges of Singapore’s Supreme Court reckon you should get a bigger share, even though this may not be standard practice, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon discovers.

Meanwhile, with T-bill yields having fallen below 4 per cent to 3.88 per cent at the latest auction, it may be time to take a closer look at the fixed deposit options available, Senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit reports.

We hope you enjoy this week's round-up of stories. Have a good week ahead.