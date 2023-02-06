ST HeadSTart: Did you leave your last job on bad terms? Tips on what to tell interviewers | Opt for skills that make human in the age of AI

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Are you worried about what to tell interviewers after leaving a previous job on bad terms? Providing a neutral answer gives the candidate a chance to focus and reflect on how they have grown professionally, journalist Tay Hong Yi reports in his latest askST Jobs column.
If you buy a property with another person and pay the legal fees and stamp duty, do you get a bigger share of the proceeds when the home is sold? Three senior judges of Singapore’s Supreme Court reckon you should get a bigger share, even though this may not be standard practice, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon discovers.
Meanwhile, with T-bill yields having fallen below 4 per cent to 3.88 per cent at the latest auction, it may be time to take a closer look at the fixed deposit options available, Senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit reports.
What to tell interviewers after leaving a job on bad terms
Experts suggest providing a neutral reason without going into details of what had happened at their previous workplace, journalist Tay Hong Yi reports.
Paying stamp duties and other fees can raise your share in Singapore properties
Three senior Singapore Supreme Court judges reckon you should get a bigger share, even though this may not be standard practice.
Savvy ways to DIY your HDB resale flat purchase
Journalist Isabelle Liew shares her experience navigating the HDB resale market without the help of an agent.
CEO and ex-banker takes nimble approach to investing
Mr Yong Jiunn Run, chief executive of marine infrastructure engineering company Beng Kuang Marine, shares his investment approach.
Singapore's tech graduates in limbo amid shrinking job market
A slew of fresh tech grads are now fighting for jobs in a shrinking market following a series layoffs and hiring freezes in the sector. Here are their options.
With T-bill yields at 3.88%, are fixed deposits looking more attractive?
It may be time to take a closer look at the fixed deposit options available now that T-bill yields have fallen below 4 per cent, Senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit reports.
US layoffs surged to over 2-year high in January
Layoffs in the United States hit a more than two-year high in January as technology firms slashed 41,829 jobs, the highest across industries.
Opt for skills that make you human in the age of AI and ChatGPT
The writer discusses several distinctly human skills we can cultivate to prepare for life in an AI world.
Did you get a bogus text from the boss? Fake job postings and other scams to watch out for
Credit reporting agency Experian predicts the threat of fraud will surge in 2023 as swindlers try to capitalise on economic uncertainty. Here's what to look out for.
Kin-keeping: The invisible work women do (and why men should care)
The hallmark of kin-keeping is that it is invisible work is often borne subconsciously by women, Travel correspondent Clara Lock writes.
