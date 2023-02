SINGAPORE - After more than six months of scouring property portals and viewing homes in search of a Housing Board resale flat to call my own, it is safe to say I now know the ropes.

As the resale market is expected to moderate in 2023 after a hefty 10.4 per cent price growth for 2022, I am anxious to secure a flat for my partner and myself before we are priced out of the market.