askST Jobs: What to tell interviewers after leaving a job on bad terms

SINGAPORE – Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.

Q: I quit my previous job on bad terms with my supervisor. What should I say to interviewers who ask me why I quit?

A: Most candidates would tend to provide a neutral reason such as seeking new opportunities or looking for greater challenges without going into details of what had happened at their previous workplace, said Mr David Blasco, general manager of recruitment firm Randstad Singapore.

“Such an approach gives the candidate a chance to focus and reflect on how they have grown professionally, a trial by fire of sorts, and how they can use their learning experience to manage conflicts and challenges in the future.”

This allows an uncomfortable question to be turned into an opportunity to showcase your maturity and resilience.

If probed, you should strike a balance between honesty and professionalism by focusing on the facts when sharing past experiences.

“Avoid reflecting on the experience using only emotions, but take the opportunity to share what you’ve learnt from it to show your maturity and willingness to grow in a safer and more supportive work environment,” said Mr Blasco.

For example, instead of labelling a supervisor with emotionally loaded terms such as “toxic”, provide specific examples of what happened in your previous role, and how you would deal with those incidents.

Mr Blasco added that being too upfront about the negative reasons for resigning from a previous job could backfire and reflect negatively on a candidate. “If a candidate is seen to be bad-mouthing their previous bosses and colleagues, it raises doubts about their capacity to deal with difficult situations and professionalism.”

He also said candidates tend to choose the safe approach of saying that their previous employer’s culture did not fit them after having had the chance to experience it first-hand, but they stop short of explaining what type of culture they are looking for.

“By being clear about your expectations on the work culture and environment, it would help the (prospective) employer and yourself make a fair assessment on the match.”

In the event the individual is involved in a lawsuit at his prior workplace, he should be mindful that he does not breach any non-disclosure agreements, which could result in legal repercussions, Mr Blasco added.

Interviewers would know only your side of the story, so excessively negative and emotional rhetoric would only affect their impression of you, and not of your past employer or supervisor, said Ms Aishah Jamall, a consultant at recruitment firm Robert Walters Singapore. “Bad-mouthing your supervisor publicly would only create the perception that you were indeed the problem and not the role.”

Instead of blaming your past supervisor directly, even if you were not treated well, focus on the future by highlighting that you are looking for a company with values that resonate with your own or that you seek an opportunity to better utilise your strengths and further improve in areas you may be lacking in, she added.

She said: “Never assume you will be able to immediately ace an interview after going through a negative experience. Preparing your answers and practising your response will ensure that you stay comfortable and not be caught off-guard when interviewers spring this question on you.”

