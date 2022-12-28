SP Group deputy chairman Leong Wai Leng to take over from retiring chairman Hassan Marican

SINGAPORE – SP Group will see a new chairman from 2023, with current head Mohd Hassan Marican retiring this Sunday, the Group said on Wednesday.

He will be succeeded by Ms Leong Wai Leng, now the deputy chairman of the SP board, which she joined in April 2021.

Tan Sri Hassan has been a director of the board since February 2011, and took on the role of chairman in June 2012.

Under his leadership, SP Group has expanded its services to a full suite of energy solutions for customers in Singapore, China, Vietnam and Thailand, while maintaining reliable and secure electricity and gas networks to its 1.6 million customers in Singapore, the group said.

It added: “Tan Sri Hassan has also paved the way for the expansion of SP’s philanthropy and community outreach efforts, from programmes for seniors to initiatives that benefit children and youth from vulnerable backgrounds.”

Ms Leong is also the chief financial officer (CFO) of Temasek and Temasek International, as well as head of Singapore projects at Temasek International.

From Sunday, she will be appointed as president of the Singapore market at Temasek International and will relinquish her CFO positions at both Temasek groups.

Prior to joining Temasek, Ms Leong held senior leadership positions in publicly listed companies in the engineering, industrial, hospitality and real estate sectors.

Ms Leong, who will assume the role of chairman from Sunday, said: “I have witnessed the steady progress of SP Group in its transformational journey, making many notable advancements in the engineering, energy and sustainability sectors.

“I look forward to working with the board and management in bringing more of these endeavours to fruition.”