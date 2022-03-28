SP Group in tie-up to develop rooftop solar projects across Vietnam

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Utility group SP Group is partnering CJ OliveNetworks Vina Co (CJ ONS) to develop up to 50 megawatt-peak (MWp) worth of rooftop solar projects in Vietnam in the next two years.

CJ ONS is a subsidiary of South Korea's CJ OliveNetworks in Vietnam. It will take on the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) function for all joint solar projects with SP.

Both parties will combine their expertise, experience and resources in sustainable energy solutions to explore solar projects for CJ ONS' affiliates and other commercial and industrial customers in Vietnam.

The partnership supports Vietnam’s green ambitions to achieve carbon emission neutrality by 2050, and target to double the country’s existing wind and solar power generation capacity by 2030.

The first project under the partnership is the installation and operation of a 2.5MWp rooftop solar for a CJ Vina Agri (CJ Agri) manufacturing plant. CJ Vina Agri is a subsidiary of South Korea's CJ Group that specialises in the production of livestock, poultry and aquaculture feed.

The rooftop solar solution is expected to be operational by June 2022 and will be able to deliver up to 3,577 megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity annually.

It will provide 20 per cent of electricity consumed by the facility at peak load and cut carbon emissions by 3,500 tonnes annually - equivalent to taking about 1,100 cars off the road

Mr Brandon Chia, SP Group’s managing director, South-east Asia and Australia, said, “This partnership with CJ ONS is a significant milestone that will enhance market access to our range of renewable energy solutions and accelerate the decarbonisation of the industrial and manufacturing sector in Vietnam.

“Our goal is to enable the sustainable transformation of our local customers by increasing the share of renewables in both energy production and consumption for their facilities.”

