Sons of late banker Wee Cho Yaw among world’s new billionaires on Forbes list

SINGAPORE – The three sons of the late banking tycoon Wee Cho Yaw are newly minted billionaires, according to a Forbes’ list of global billionaires released on April 3.

UOB chief executive Wee Ee Cheong and his brothers, Mr Wee Ee Chao and Mr Wee Ee Lim, are among 39 billionaires from the Republic – a number that rose slightly from 35 in 2023.

Singapore billionaires’ collective net worth came to an estimated US$115.5 billion (S$156 billion) in 2024, compared with US$118.9 billion in 2023.

Mr Wee Ee Cheong, 71, had a net worth of US$1.6 billion, while his brothers’ fortunes stood at US$1.3 billion each. Their father, who was UOB’s former chief executive and chairman, died on Feb 3 at the age of 95.

Mr Wee Ee Chao, 68, and Mr Wee Ee Lim, 62, also hold positions in the bank – the family’s crown jewel – and are substantial shareholders.

A Forbes spokesperson told The Straits Times that each of the brothers’ estimated net worth is based on both the direct and indirect stakes held in UOB and other companies. These stakes were previously included in the net worth of the late Mr Wee, who, being the patriarch, was featured on the list. In his last appearance on the list in 2023, Mr Wee had a net worth of US$7.1 billion.

The late Mr Wee’s estate has an 18.5 per cent stake in UOB, according to the bank’s latest annual report, released on March 20. Mr Wee Ee Cheong holds 10.6 per cent, while Mr Wee Ee Chao has an 8.3 per cent stake and Mr Wee Ee Lim, 10.5 per cent.

In February, Mr Wee Ee Chao replaced his father as chairman of leisure and healthcare group Haw Par Corp, famed for its Tiger Balm ointment. Mr Wee Ee Lim was appointed chairman of property and hospitality group UOL in the same month.

The brothers and their father’s estate also have an interest in Wee Investments, which has a nearly 8 per cent stake in UOB.

Asked what will happen to the late Mr Wee’s shares in UOB, Mr Wee Ee Cheong said at the bank’s latest results briefing that most of his father’s stake is in the family’s companies, and his personal stake will most likely be distributed to his children and grandchildren.