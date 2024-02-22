UOB Q4 profit up 22% to $1.4 billion; proposes final dividend of 85 cents

SINGAPORE – UOB’s earnings were lifted towards the end of 2023 by strong growth in credit card fees and a recovery in wealth management fees, even as the tailwind from high interest rates disappeared.

Net profit for the three months to December 2023 rose 22 per cent to $1.4 billion from $1.15 billion a year ago. Earnings rose 7 per cent to $1.5 billion, excluding one-off expenses from the acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer banking business in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia that were higher in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The board recommended a final dividend of 85 cents per share, bringing the total dividend for the whole of 2023 to $1.70 when coupled with the interim dividend, also of 85 cents per share. This represents a payout ratio of about 50 per cent.

Net interest income fell 6 per cent from a year ago to $2.4 billion, reversing a boost from high interest rates, which had increased margins but also weighed on loan growth.

For the whole of 2023, the bank’s net interest margin – a key gauge of profitability – rose 23 basis points to 2.09 per cent but loans grew by just 2 per cent in constant-currency terms.

Fourth-quarter fee income rose 17 per cent to $569 million, buoyed by credit card fees as the bank’s franchise grew after the acquisition of Citi’s consumer units, as well as wealth management fees as investor sentiment recovered.

Other non-interest income surged to 54 per cent to $438 million on higher customer-related treasury income and strong performance from trading and liquidity.

Total allowances, set aside for potential bad loans, fell 18 per cent mainly due to lower specific provisions.

Compared with the third quarter, UOB’s earnings inched up 2 per cent, compared with $1.38 billion in the three months to September.

The bank’s full-year core earnings, which exclude one-off expenses from Citi, grew 26 per cent to $6.1 billion due to strong income growth and a bigger customer franchise. This marked the first time its profits have crossed the $6 billion mark.

Mr Wee Ee Cheong, UOB deputy chairman and chief executive officer, said: “The Group delivered a record core net profit for the year, fuelled by strong income growth through a diversified business franchise even as we strengthen our balance sheet.

“Global economic outlook remains uncertain in the near term, but South-east Asia continues to be a bright spot. We are optimistic about Asean’s potential, driven by improved domestic demand, robust tourism recovery and strong investment flows into the manufacturing sector.”

Earlier this month DBS posted a 2 per cent year-on-year rise in profit before one-off items to $2.39 billion for the fourth quarter. OCBC will report its results on Feb 28.