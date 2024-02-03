Former UOB chairman, S’pore banking tycoon Wee Cho Yaw dies aged 95

SINGAPORE - Billionaire Wee Cho Yaw, chairman emeritus and honorary adviser of United Overseas Bank (UOB), has died at the age of 95.
The bank announced Dr Wee’s death in a Feb 3 statement on Facebook.
Described by UOB as a “visionary, banker extraordinaire, community pillar and celebrated pioneer”, Dr Wee - whose net worth was estimated by Forbes to stand at $7.2 billion as of Feb 2 - helmed the UOB Group for more than 60 years, retiring in April 2018.
Under his leadership, the bank saw its assets increase from $2.8 billion to more than $253 billion, growing from 75 branches and offices to more than 500 globally.
UOB chairman Wong Kan Seng lauded Dr Wee as one of Singapore’s “most successful entrepreneurs”.
“Through hard work, determination, decisiveness and strong Asian values, he built UOB into one of the world’s most admired banks,” said the former Deputy Prime Minister.
“His towering presence can be seen across Singapore through the many industries, businesses, individuals and communities that UOB has supported over the years. He has also made many important contributions to the development of Singapore as a global financial centre.”
Deputy chairman and chief executive officer of UOB Wee Ee Cheong, who is Dr Wee’s son, said that he has “left an indelible mark in Singapore and the region”.
“He has been a source of inspiration for me in all aspects of my life. Much will be said about his business acumen and deal-making but it will be the values of honour, enterprise, unity and commitment that will be the legacy he leaves us at UOB,” he added in a press statement.
“Whether it is thorough thinking for the long term, the importance of deep relationships, doing the right thing or giving a helping hand to those in need, the influence of my father and his values will endure at UOB.”
The late Dr Wee, who was UOB chairman and chief executive from 1974 to 2007, owned over 18 per cent of the bank, according to its 2022 annual report.
Forbes lists him as eighth among its list of Singapore’s 50 richest people, and 325th richest billionaire in the world.
UOB was co-founded by Dr Wee’s father, Wee Khiang Cheng, in 1935. Dr Wee joined the United Chinese Bank (UCB) board, the precursor to UOB, in 1958, at age 29 and became UCB managing director in 1960, succeeding his father. UCB changed its name to UOB on Jan 23, 1965.
Along with Dr Wee, his wife, Madam Chuang Yong Eng, and five children are on the board of directors for investment group Kheng Leong, the family’s property arm.
His other sons also hold positions in UOB - Mr Wee Ee Chao and Mr Wee Ee Lim are substantial shareholders, and are also on the board of leisure and healthcare group Haw Par Corporation, famed for its Tiger Balm ointment.
One of his daughters, Madam Wee Wei Ling, is also executive director of the Pan Pacific Hotels Group.
The accolades Dr Wee received over the course of his career included the Distinguished Service Order, which may be awarded to any person who has performed within Singapore any act, or series of acts, constituting distinguished conduct, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) website.
He also received the Asean Business Advisory Council Legacy Award for Singapore and Honorary Degrees of Doctors of Letters from the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University.
Dr Wee was founding president of the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations from 1985 to 2010, and also headed the Hokkien Huay Kuan from 1972 to 2010.
To help build bridges between Singapore and China, he founded the Wee Cho Yaw Singapore-China Banking Forum. In 2015, UOB also set up the $50 million Wee Cho Yaw Future Leaders Award scholarship programme to help provide financial assistance to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.