Former UOB chairman, S’pore banking tycoon Wee Cho Yaw dies aged 95

UOB chairman Wong Kan Seng lauded Dr Wee as one of Singapore’s “most successful entrepreneurs”.

“Through hard work, determination, decisiveness and strong Asian values, he built UOB into one of the world’s most admired banks,” said the former Deputy Prime Minister.

“His towering presence can be seen across Singapore through the many industries, businesses, individuals and communities that UOB has supported over the years. He has also made many important contributions to the development of Singapore as a global financial centre.”

Deputy chairman and chief executive officer of UOB Wee Ee Cheong, who is Dr Wee’s son, said that he has “left an indelible mark in Singapore and the region”.

“He has been a source of inspiration for me in all aspects of my life. Much will be said about his business acumen and deal-making but it will be the values of honour, enterprise, unity and commitment that will be the legacy he leaves us at UOB,” he added in a press statement.

“Whether it is thorough thinking for the long term, the importance of deep relationships, doing the right thing or giving a helping hand to those in need, the influence of my father and his values will endure at UOB.”

The late Dr Wee, who was UOB chairman and chief executive from 1974 to 2007, owned over 18 per cent of the bank, according to its 2022 annual report.

Forbes lists him as eighth among its list of Singapore’s 50 richest people, and 325th richest billionaire in the world.