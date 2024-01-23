Singtel S’pore business units merged but ‘still lots to do’, says S’pore CEO

SINGAPORE - With the merger between Singtel Singapore’s consumer and enterprise arms now complete in just over six months, the hard work of streamlining the integrated business will likely continue for at least another 2.5 years, its top executive said.

“We have a three-year time frame to accomplish this multiphased consolidation,” Singtel Singapore’s chief executive Ng Tian Chong told The Straits Times.

“While our people have settled into their roles, on my part – there’s still a lot to do,” added the ex-Hewlett Packard veteran of some 30 years, who was helicoptered in to helm the new entity in June 2023.

The business restructuring is part of a strategic reset to jumpstart growth at Singtel, as well as to be “more agile, competitive and compelling when bringing solutions to market”, group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon had said in April 2023.

That pivot began in May 2021, when the telco spun off its information and communications technology and digital services arm – NCS, enabling it to expand more quickly into the Asia-Pacific as an autonomous business unit.

A year later, in July 2022, the group further decentralised its organisational structure by transferring the management of Optus Enterprise to Australia, where it is the second-largest telco.

While the move gave Optus more operational autonomy and direct accountability, its management has since also come under scrutiny for failing to prevent a data breach in September 2022 and a 12-hour network-wide outage in November 2023.

Some eight months earlier, in April 2023, the consolidation of Singtel’s consumer and enterprise business units, together with the setting up of an infrastructure unit called Digital InfraCo, was announced.

All this is taking place as growth in Singtel has flatlined amid rising competition and changing consumer demands.

Notably, the group’s half-year operating revenue to Sept 30, 2023, slipped 3 per cent to $7 billion from the same period the previous year. At the same time, earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) or operating profit excluding contributions from associates, remained flat at $580 million.

However, this was due largely to the impact of a strong Singapore dollar versus a weak Australian dollar, which had blunted both operating revenue and Ebit. They would have each posted a 1.5 per cent increase otherwise.

While the mobile business, NCS and Digital InfraCo showed sustained growth, Singtel Singapore’s operating revenue was down 3 per cent for the same period, while Ebit declined by 4 per cent.

Shares of Singtel are down by 3.6 per cent over the past year, and closed on Jan 22 at $2.39 each.

But things should improve moving forward. Mr Ng said the inefficiencies that resulted from having two parallel business lines in the past are expected to be eliminated now that they have been melded into a unified outfit.

He said the challenge, however, was in identifying areas that have natural synergy and those that do not.

For example, both the retail outlets and call centres can serve the consumer and the enterprise segments, but the skill-sets of sales staff catering to each segment may not necessarily overlap.