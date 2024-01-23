Training cutting-edge IT professionals is education firm KodeKloud’s forte

SINGAPORE – Keeping tech staff already on the cutting edge of digital developments up to speed with the rapid developments in the sector is a formidable challenge, but one readily taken on by local educational firm KodeKloud.

The company not only has to keep abreast of these seemingly bewildering changes, but also develop courses that keep staff, many of whom are already experts in their field, at the forefront of their profession.

KodeKloud’s success in this demanding field has propelled it to fourth place in a 2024 list of fastest-growing companies in Singapore.

The list compiled by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista ranks 100 local businesses that achieved markedly high revenue growth between 2019 and 2022.

KodeKloud set up here in 2019, and now has about 70 employees spread across Singapore, India, the United States, Canada, Ireland, Bosnia, Pakistan, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

Founder and chief executive Mumshad Mannambeth said 2023 had been a remarkable year for the firm.

He said: “We have seen substantial growth, not just in our revenue and team size, but also in our educational offerings.

“We successfully launched over 37 new courses, expanding our curriculum to meet the evolving needs of IT professionals.

“Despite these successes, we have navigated the usual challenges of scaling up in a dynamic industry, ensuring that we continue to deliver top-notch education while adapting to the changing landscape of tech learning.”

A key challenge is staying abreast of a rapidly evolving landscape, as technologies in domains like cloud computing and security are constantly changing, so the firm must continuously update and expand its course offerings.

“To overcome these challenges, our strategy involves a strong focus on continuous learning and development within our team.

“We plan to invest in regular training and upskilling for our instructors and curriculum developers to keep them at the forefront of their respective fields,” said Mr Mumshad.

Staying agile and prioritising quality, alongside continuous learning, are the main ingredients in ensuring success and growth, he added.