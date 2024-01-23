Leveraging technology and software propels firms to be the fastest-growing in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Firms in sectors ranging from real estate to robotics to healthcare came up tops in a list compiling the 100 fastest-growing companies in Singapore.

The common thread running through these seemingly disparate firms is that they all used innovative technology and software to run their business, in the ranking compiled by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista that was released on Jan 23.

Multinational energy company Rex International retained the top spot it clinched in the 2023 ranking. The Singapore-listed firm has interests in exploration and production licences in Oman, Norway and Malaysia.

Liquid logistics specialist ISO Tank Management was next. Its global business revolves around the supply and transportation of ISO tanks – bulk liquid containers built to the standards of the International Organisation for Standardisation. The firm also does ocean freight forwarding and logistics management.

The top 10 also includes waste management and recycling firm SKRYA, education and services company KodeKloud, cleaning robots manufacturer LionsBot, speciality pharmaceutical company iX Biopharma and e-commerce firm Maneuver Marketing.

The Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies list features 100 local businesses that achieved markedly high revenue growth between 2019 and 2022.

Part of the criteria to be considered is that they must be independent companies headquartered in Singapore with at least $150,000 of revenue generated in 2019 and $1.5 million in 2022.

Statista analyst Kim Seoyoung said: “The top 10 companies have indeed an interesting mixture of industries.

“Though they run their business in different sectors, the products strongly involve platforms and software tools, even in the sectors that were traditionally considered non-information technology (IT) such as real estate, healthcare and waste management.

“This trend is more pronounced in the younger firms within the top 10.”

Take LionsBot, which marries the cleaning industry with automation and technology. It develops and manufactures autonomous cleaning robots with the aim of enhancing the efficiency of professional cleaners.