SingPost full-year profit more than doubles to $78.3 million after property revaluation

SINGAPORE - Singapore Post more than doubled its earnings for the year to March 31, mainly due to an exceptional gain of $36.8 million on property revaluation.

Net profit rose 217.4 per cent to $78.3 million from $24.7 million, the Singapore-listed postal and logistics group said on May 10.

Underlying net profit grew 28.1 per cent to $41.5 million from $32.4 million a year ago.

The company’s board has proposed a final dividend of 0.56 cents per share.

Together with the interim dividend of 0.18 cents per share paid out in November 2023, this would bring SingPost’s total dividend to 0.74 cents per share, up 28 per cent from a year ago and amounting to 40 per cent of its underlying net profit.

SingPost group chief executive Vincent Phang said in a statement: “Our transformation continues to yield results in our core businesses as we execute our strategy.”

Net profit for the second half year rose 93.4 per cent to $66.9 million from $34.6 million a year earlier, after the property revaluation.

Revenue for the second half declined 5.9 per cent to 859.5 million, largely due to reduced sea freight revenues.

Breaking down its full-year performance, the group saw revenue decline 9.9 per cent to $1.69 billion after lower sea freight revenues.

By segment, logistics posted lower revenues, which fell 11.4 per cent to $1.17 billion, whereas operating profit dropped 20.4 per cent to $67.4 million.

In Australia, its operations – consisting of FMH and CouriersPlease – reported a 6.3 per cent increase in revenue to A$921.3 million (S$824 million), while operating profit nudged 1.6 per cent higher to A$63.2 million.

SingPost said: “The continued growth in the Australia business was underpinned by new customer acquisitions and volume growth, despite challenging market conditions”.

In contrast, its freight forwarding business saw both revenue and operating profits tumble, which SingPost attributed to an “industry-wide contraction in sea freight rates and volumes post pandemic”.

Freight forwarding revenue slumped 43.5 per cent to $263.1 million, while operating profit dropped 48.4 per cent to $22.4 million.

Meanwhile, the post and parcel business also registered a decline in revenue for both its local and international operations, falling 2 per cent to $514.1 million.

On a brighter note, the segment’s operating profits bounced back to post a profit of $7.5 million from 2023’s loss of $12 million – aided largely by its International business.

Notably, its domestic operations for the segment were boosted by higher revenue from an 11 per cent growth in eCommerce volumes, as well as from the postage rate adjustment in October 2023.

SingPost said this “helped to mitigate the impact of the continued decline in volumes of letter mail and printed papers”.

On the property front, revenue edged up 1.4 per cent to $77.7 million for the full year, and operating profit rose by about 5 per cent to $42.2 million as a result of “positive rental reversions at SingPost Centre”.