SingPost sets three-year deadline for transformation into a logistics player

SINGAPORE – SingPost will, through a five-pronged strategy, attempt to transform itself fully into a logistics company within three years, group chief executive Vincent Phang said during a review of the business on March 19.

The move, which comes after an eight-month-long review, could involve selling SingPost Centre in Paya Lebar, as well as a partial stake in its Australian business to improve shareholder returns. It will also see a change in the company’s dividend policy.

These plans fall under the group’s strategy of managing capital more efficiently.

This focus will see non-core assets – including the group’s SingPost Centre – divested and the sales proceeds used to pay down debt, invested in its faster growing businesses or returned to shareholders.

SingPost Centre was valued at $1.1 billion as at September 2023.

Another initiative is the reorganisation of its business lines into geographic segments consisting of Australia – which accounts for around 60 per cent of the group’s revenue and profits – along with both Singapore and the international operations.

Mr Phang said this will enable each business line to have greater autonomy and flexibility in pursuing growth opportunities and achieving better valuations.

When asked if there were plans to list its Australian unit, chief financial officer Vincent Yik was non-committal, saying: “It may be an option.”

Focusing on the Singapore operations, Mr Phang noted that the domestic postal delivery service is no longer loss-making, having stabilised, and is recovering.

In comparison, SingPost’s network of post offices – which is largely a retail business – remains in the red.

Mr Phang said the group will continue to work with regulators and optimise operations to make the post office business commercially viable.

The group intends to integrate the sorting aspect of both the postal and e-commerce logistics businesses to turn it into a single cost-effective network.

In contrast, the optimisation of the post office network could come in the form of further automation, be more digitally driven or through some alternative delivery method.

The Straits Times understands that in other countries, this could be in the form of a tie-up with established convenience store chains or, in other cases, the post offices themselves could expand into becoming convenience stores and privatised subsequently.

The moves follow conclusions drawn from the review that SingPost’s current share price does not appropriately reflect the intrinsic value of the company.