SingPost appoints ex-SMRT managing director as new Singapore CEO

SINGAPORE – SingPost will have a new chief executive to head its Singapore operations from May 1, following a restructuring of the business that will see the group attempt to transform itself into a logistics company within three years.

Mr Shahrin Abdol Salam will take over the role of Singapore CEO from Ms Neo Su Yin, who is leaving to pursue career opportunities elsewhere, the group said in a statement on April 1.

Mr Shahrin was the managing director of SMRT’s Thomson-East Coast Line, as well as senior vice-president (strategic relations) at SMRT Corporation.

SingPost Group CEO Vincent Phang said: “Shahrin has a strong track record in leading operations, engineering and service quality, and I look forward to his leadership in our continued transformation.”

Said Mr Shahrin: “It is exciting and a privilege to lead such an iconic business, especially at this transformative time.”

He has more than 25 years of experience in managing operations, strategic planning, asset management, business development, engineering and customer service.

He has held various senior leadership positions, and was expert and advisor (Rail Agency) in the Dubai government’s Roads and Transport Authority.

Mr Shahrin, who turns 51 in 2024, was reported in early March to be “joining an organisation in Saudi Arabia”.

He said his U-turn back to Singapore was a difficult and personal decision.

“Family exigencies often call for tough decisions, and so I have to forgo the overseas opportunity to prioritise my parents’ needs,” he told The Straits Times on April 1.

“I am grateful for the timely opportunity SingPost provides for me to take this exciting leadership role in shaping SingPost’s next phase of growth.”

SingPost told ST that Ms Neo had tendered her resignation and given notice in January.

Separately, she also confirmed that she will be advancing her career in the aviation industry.

SingPost expressed its gratitude to Ms Neo for her contributions during her tenure as CEO of the Singapore business.

The group credited her for her leadership through Covid-19 pandemic, raising the performance of the domestic service, as well as growing the e-commerce business.