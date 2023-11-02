Singapore’s PMI sees back-to-back gains after six-month contraction

SINGAPORE - Factory activity in the Republic inched up for a second consecutive month after a six-month slump, indicating a potential turnaround for manufacturing even as the electronics sector continued to decline.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a barometer of the manufacturing sector, nudged higher to 50.2 points in October, up from 50.1 points in the previous month.

Readings below 50 indicate contraction, whereas those above 50 points denote growth. This month’s expansion was helped by broad-based improvements across key indicators such as new exports, factory output and employment.

But supplier deliveries worsened, while new orders and input purchases showed marginal improvements but remained in contraction territory, according to the latest data released by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management on Thursday.

OCBC bank’s chief economist Selena Ling said that the decline in supplier deliveries may be due to “supply chain calibration”, possibly driven by the economic slowdown in China and geopolitical tensions.

“Since it’s across both manufacturing and electronics industries and the trend started as early as May 2023, it may be a systemic issue rather than industry-specific or Middle East-related,” she said, referring to the Israel-Hamas war.

Meanwhile, the contraction in new orders and input purchases may be due to headwinds in the manufacturing sector remain given the weak external demand, which could persist for the rest of 2023 and into early 2024, noted UOB associate economist Jester Koh.

DBS Group Research economist Chua Han Teng said that October manufacturing PMI reflects better conditions for Singapore’s factories. He also pointed out that October’s figure was the highest since mid-2022, with upticks across most indexes.

He said: “The improving manufacturing PMI trend over the past few months is a nascent sign that the gradual yet fragile manufacturing recovery appears to be underway.”

For the electronics segment, the latest PMI data indicates signs of a recovery, with a 0.1 point improvement from the previous month, bringing it to 49.9 which is a hair’s breadth away from the 50-point threshold.

Ms Ling noted that the electronics PMI has been stuck in the contraction territory for the 13th straight month, but said it is positive that the electronics PMI is edging closer towards the 50-point mark.

She said: “There have been recent signs that the global semiconductor industry destocking and inventory adjustments may be nearing an end, and some global chip companies have indicated some improvement in 2024.

“But challenges may persist due to the US-China strategic rivalry within the chip sector.”

Mr Koh said that the sub-50 reading for electronics PMI is a sign that the electronics sector is likely to remain lackluster in the near term, even though the latest Singapore non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) and industrial production readings suggest that the electronics cycle have tentatively bottomed out.