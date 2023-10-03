S’pore factory activity growth edges up for first time in 6 months, signals slump may have bottomed

SINGAPORE - Factory activity in Singapore eked out growth for the first time in six months, in a signal that the slump in manufacturing may have bottomed, even as the electronics industry continued to show a contraction.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a barometer of the manufacturing sector, nudged higher to 50.1 points in September, up from 49.9 points in the previous month. Readings below 50 indicate contraction, whereas those above 50 points denote growth.

This expansion was helped by the broad-based improvement, albeit a marginal one, across a raft of key indicators, such as new exports, imports, output, inventory and order backlog.

In contrast, supplier deliveries slipped lower and input prices continued to worsen, according to the latest data released by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management on Tuesday.

“A faster decline in supplier deliveries may be attributable to a variety of factors, including supply-chain issues, geopolitics, or maybe even a pickup in demand such that suppliers are finding it difficult to meet orders,” said OCBC Bank’s chief economist Selena Ling.

She added that it was “hard to tell without first checking with the manufacturers”.

Meanwhile, the rise in input prices “may likely be due to the recent surge in global crude oil prices on the back of announced production cuts by Russia and Saudi Arabia”, noted UOB associate economist Jester Koh.

Commenting on the overall data, DBS Group Research economist Chua Han Teng said Singapore’s manufacturing slump has likely bottomed.

“Despite a still uncertain global economic environment, we are seeing signs of a modest improvement in demand, including a rising order backlog, inventory drawdowns, and a contraction in finished goods,” he said.

Similarly, Ms Ling felt that the latest data was “encouraging, given the broadening of growth drivers for the sector, particularly the employment gauge’s return to expansion after seven months of contraction”.

In contrast, Mr Koh was less optimistic. He said: “Headwinds in the manufacturing sector remain, given the weak external demand that could persist for the rest of 2023, exacerbated by tight financial conditions stemming from an elevated interest-rate environment.”

For the electronics segment, the latest PMI data pointed to a further shrinkage, despite improving by 0.3 points to 49.8 from a month earlier.

Mr Chua said: “The slower pace of contraction suggests that the industry is not yet on firm footing.”

He noted that besides the high interest rates in advanced economies, China’s post-pandemic recovery is bumpy, and lingering geopolitical tensions could still disrupt supply chains.