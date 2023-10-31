S’pore’s manufacturing, services sectors still positive despite economic uncertainties: Polls

SINGAPORE – Most businesses in the manufacturing and services sectors remain optimistic despite geopolitical and economic uncertainties, according to separate quarterly survey reports released on Tuesday.

A net weighted balance of 7 per cent of manufacturing firms anticipate an improved business situation for the period from October 2023 to March 2024, compared with the third quarter of 2023, the Economic Development Board said in its latest report.

For service companies, a net weighted balance of 9 per cent of firms are expecting a more favourable business outlook, based on a similar survey by the Department of Statistics (SingStat).

The net weighted balance is the difference between the weighted shares of positive and negative responses, with a positive figure indicating more optimism than pessimism.

The transport engineering cluster remains the most optimistic among manufacturing firms, with a net weighted 35 per cent of firms expecting a favourable business environment.

This positive sentiment is led by the aerospace segments, which saw strong global air travel demand, and more orders from the oil and gas and renewable energy industries in the marine and offshore engineering segments.

A net weighted balance of 23 per cent of firms in the electronics cluster predict improved business conditions, attributing their expectations to the semiconductors segment, where ongoing adjustments in customers’ inventories are expected to lead to a gradual demand recovery.

In the general manufacturing cluster, a net weighted balance of 6 per cent of firms project better business prospects for the next six months.

Firms supporting the construction sector in the miscellaneous segment expect higher demand for construction-related products on the back of a high volume of construction activities.

The professional services industry – which includes accounting firms, head offices and management consultancy firms – are also optimistic, with those engaged in engineering design and consultancy activities expecting an increase in the number of projects.

Health services attributed their optimism to the expansion of healthcare facilities and services and expected increase in medical tourists. Childcare centres were also positive, citing increased demand for childcare services.

Firms engaged in information services activities cite strong demand for data and cloud services as reasons for their positive sentiments.

Year-end festivities expected to be a boost for some

In the services sector, all industries expressed positive sentiments overall on their business conditions for the October 2023 to March 2024 period, mainly expecting an increase in sales due to the upcoming Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year festive periods.

Eighteen per cent of firms in the sector are upbeat about the business conditions, while 9 per cent of firms foresee deteriorating business conditions.

Hoteliers believe Singapore will continue to be a popular travel destination and expect an increase in the number of tourists during the year-end festive period, which they hope will bode well for the accommodation industry.

Likewise, firms in the retail trade, tobacco and food and beverage services industries are positive in their outlook due to the same expectations.