ADB sees Singapore growth accelerating and inflation slowing in 2024 to 2025

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s economic growth will accelerate over the next two years, boosted by stronger exports, while inflation will slow, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on April 11.

The Manila-headquartered bank said Singapore will clock gross domestic product growth of 2.4 per cent in 2024, up from 1.1 per cent in 2023.

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has forecast that GDP in 2024 will expand between 1 per cent and 3 per cent. The International Monetary Fund projects Singapore’s growth at 2.1 per cent for 2024.

MTI will release the advance GDP estimates for the first quarter of 2024 on April 12. On the same day, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will issue its quarterly statement on its Singapore-dollar policy stance.

ADB, which provides loans and grants to developing nations across the Indo-Pacific region, said growth in manufacturing is expected to gradually pick up in tandem with the turnaround in global electronics demand.

Domestic- and tourist-related activities will moderate as demand normalises, while construction will continue to benefit from contracts awarded in 2023, ADB said in its latest Asia Development Outlook report.

The growth momentum will continue into 2025, with GDP growth likely to pick up pace to 2.6 per cent in 2025.

ADB chief economist Albert Park said Singapore is among the export-led economies of the region that will benefit from an upturn in global demand, especially for technology exports such as semiconductors.

“The end of interest rate hiking cycles in most economies as well as continued recovery in goods exports from an upturn in the semiconductor cycle will support growth,” he said at a virtual media briefing ahead of the report’s release.

Inflation in Singapore is expected to moderate to 3 per cent in 2024 and 2.2 per cent in 2025, the report also said.

ADB said factors contributing to easing inflation include lower cost of accommodation on higher housing unit supply, reduced private transport costs on lower oil prices, and normalising food prices and costs of services. The appreciating nominal effective exchange rate of the Singapore dollar should keep imported inflation low in the coming months.

MAS expects both headline and core inflation – that excludes private accommodation and transport costs – to be in the range of 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent in 2024.

Dr John Beirne, ADB’s principal economist, said easing inflation in Singapore is in line with a broader trend across South-east Asia, where inflation will drop to 3.2 per cent in 2024 from 4.1 per cent in 2023.

Inflation in Singapore will decrease further to 2.2 per cent in 2025, with the pace of price gains in South-east Asia easing to 3 per cent.