Singapore market expected to rally following bull run on Wall Street

SINGAPORE – Singapore stocks are expected to rally on Friday following one of the strongest overnight market rallies in over two years on Wall Street, prompted by lower-than-expected US October inflation numbers and a softening jobs market.

The benchmark Straits Times Index, which recovered its foothold above the key 3,100 points support level to close at 3,173.18 on Thursday, is expected to head further north today.

This comes after Wall Street stocks put on their strongest showing in 2½ years on Thursday.

The Dow Jones index climbed 3.7 per cent or 1201.43 points to 33,715.37, while the broader S&P 500 index made an even more impressive gain as it surged 5.5 per cent or 207.8 points to 3,956.37. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which has been severely beaten down this year, surged 7.35 per cent or 760.97 points to 11,114.15.

The US’ October inflation print boosted the market – the consumer price index (CPI) gained just 0.4 per cent for the month to 7.7 per cent year on year. This was the lowest rise in inflation numbers this year, and is significantly below the 8.2 per cent of the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, rose by a lower-than-expected 0.3 per cent on the month and 6.3 per cent on an annual basis.

Meanwhile, US jobless claims rose by 7,000 to 225,000, its highest levels for the week ended Nov 5. Last week, October unemployment rose to 3.7 per cent, from 3.5 per cent a month earlier.

The fall in inflation numbers triggered a dive in 10-year US Treasury yield to 3.81 per cent, its lowest in months. The two-year Treasury bill was down 30 basis points to 4.32 per cent.

All this has raised hopes that the United States Federal Reserve will pivot away from its hawkish stance on rates, which has seen its key Fed funds rate hiked six times this year, including four increases of 75 basis points.

But Fed officials, while welcoming the lower inflation numbers, cautioned against getting too excited by just one set of inflation numbers.

San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly said this was “far from a victory”, while Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan called the CPI report a “welcome relief” but added that more rate hikes could be in the offing, albeit at a slower pace.

Analysts urged caution as the market is likely to remain volatile despite the rally.

“Do use this rally to reposition and rebalance your portfolio because in 2023, we will face recessionary conditions,” said Mr Kelvin Tay, UBS’ chief investment officer for Asia-Pacific.

The Fed funds rate is now at 3.75 per cent, but most economists expect at least a hike of 100 basis points between December and February to lift it to just under 5 per cent.