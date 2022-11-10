US consumer prices increase less than expected in October

WASHINGTON - US consumer prices increased less than expected in October and underlying inflation appeared to have peaked, which would allow the Federal Reserve to dial back its hefty interest rate hikes.

The consumer price index rose 0.4 per cent last month after climbing by the same margin in September, the Labour Department said on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would advance 0.6 per cent.

In the 12 months through October, the CPI increased 7.7 per cent after rising 8.2 per cent on the same basis in September. It was the first time since February that the annual increase in the CPI was below 8 per cent.

The annual CPI peaked at 9.1 per cent in June, which was the biggest advance since November 1981. Annual inflation is slowing as last year’s big increases drop out of the calculation.

The Fed last week delivered a fourth consecutive 75-basis-point interest rate hike and said its fight to lower inflation to the US central bank’s 2 per cent target would require borrowing costs to rise further.

It, however, signalled it may be nearing an inflection point in what has become the fastest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s.

Though fuel prices increased after three straight monthly declines, goods inflation is slowing as demand rotates back to labour-intensive services and fractured global supply chains recover. Retailers are also sitting on excess merchandise, forcing them to offer discounts to clear shelves.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.3 per cent last month after gaining 0.6 per cent in September. The so-called core CPI is being driven by surging rents as soaring mortgage rates price out prospective buyers.

But there are signs that rental inflation could soon moderate.

The Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI), viewed by some economists as a good predictor of rental inflation, looks to have peaked in February on an annual basis. The divergence between the rent measures in the CPI, ZORI and other independent gauges is due to differences in rent growth for new tenants relative to the average increase for all tenants.

The core CPI increased 6.3 per cent in the 12 months through October. The core CPI jumped 6.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis in September.