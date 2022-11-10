Singapore stocks buck Asia rout to extend rally; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE – Regional markets went into reverse on Thursday ahead of impending United States inflation figures but Singapore shares defied the trend to extend their rally for a fifth consecutive session.

The local optimism lifted the Straits Times Index (STI) by a modest 0.2 per cent or 7.68 points to 3,173.18.

Gainers edged out losers 257 to 251, after 1.57 billion shares worth $1.13 billion changed hands.

Elsewhere, the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.7 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 1 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.9 per cent.

Australian shares ended their winning streak as well, falling 0.5 per cent.

The declines followed a painful session on Wall Street overnight on news of huge lay-offs at Meta and a sell-off of Tesla shares.

That sent the S&P 500 falling 2.1 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 2.5 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 2 per cent lower.

“Risk sentiment took a beating again as the mid-term election fever faded with a lack of a Republican wave, and focus shifted back to the crypto turmoil and continued surge in Covid cases in China,” said Saxo market strategist Charu Chanana.

DFI Retail Group was the biggest winner on Singapore’s blue-chip index, closing 3.3 per cent higher at US$2.50.

The biggest loser among the STI constituents was Sats, which fell 6.3 per cent to $2.55. This came after the inflight caterer and ground handler reported after markets closed on Wednesday that it recorded a net loss of $9.9 million for its second quarter.

Singtel was the most heavily traded blue-chip stock, closing 3.1 per cent higher at $2.63, after 59.4 million shares changed hands. The telco declared a special dividend on Thursday, with net profit up 23 per cent for the first half.

The trio of local banks ended mixed. DBS fell 0.4 per cent to $34.54, OCBC dipped 0.1 per cent to $12.24, while UOB rose 0.2 per cent to $29.21. THE BUSINESS TIMES