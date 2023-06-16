Singapore key exports tumble 14.7% in May, worse than expected

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s key exports fell for the eighth straight month in May, as both electronics and non-electronics exports slumped.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) shrank 14.7 per cent year on year in May, worsening from the 9.8 per cent contraction in April, data from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) showed on Friday.

The result was much worse than the 7.7 per cent fall expected by economists in a Bloomberg poll.

May’s Nodx was weighed down largely by electronic shipments, which tumbled 27.2 per cent year on year, deepening from the 23.3 per cent plunge in April.

Integrated circuits, disk media products and parts of integrated circuits contributed the most to the decline, with the last segment seeing the sharpest fall of 48.7 per cent.

Non-electronic Nodx shrank by 10.7 per cent, following the 5.8 per cent fall in April.

The decline was led by specialised machinery, petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Nodx contracted by 14.6 per cent in May to $13.8 billion, reversing from 2.6 per cent growth in April.

Total trade declined by 17.9 per cent in May compared with the same month in 2022, extending the 18.9 per cent contraction in April.

Shipments to most of Singapore’s top 10 markets declined, led by Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan.

However, Nodx to China and the United States rose – with shipments to China reversing declines to rise 3.7 per cent, while shipments to the US grew 4.8 per cent.

EnterpriseSG cut its export forecasts in May. It now expects Nodx to shrink by 8 per cent to 10 per cent in 2023.

The earlier forecast was between zero growth and a contraction of 2 per cent.